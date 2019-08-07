See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Chula Vista, CA
Silvia Aguayo, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Silvia Aguayo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chula Vista, CA. 

Silvia Aguayo works at Silvia Aguayo LMFT in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Silvia Aguayo LMFT
    229 F St Ste A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 454-0055
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Couples Therapy
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 07, 2019
    Silvia was fantastic. I was extremely hesitant in seeing a therapist as I don't open up very easy. My issue was both marriage and personal. After the introduction, she seemed so easy to open up to and I couldn't have been happier. Silvia will listen to you and be honest with you. She doesn't beat around the bush about her thoughts. Just straight and direct. After we finished each session, I had a sense of relief and my self worth felt stronger every time. The best part was, Silvia told me that I did not need more sessions. She let me know if needed she will be there for me, but for now I am OK. Since I have finished, I have never looked back. Silvia is a great person and I am very thankful for having chosen her as my Therapist.
    About Silvia Aguayo, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982927059
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Silvia Aguayo, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Silvia Aguayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Silvia Aguayo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Silvia Aguayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Silvia Aguayo works at Silvia Aguayo LMFT in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Silvia Aguayo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Silvia Aguayo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Silvia Aguayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Silvia Aguayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Silvia Aguayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

