Siena Giordano, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Siena Giordano, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thomaston, CT.
Siena Giordano works at
Locations
Chh Primary Care and Wellness76 Watertown Rd, Thomaston, CT 06787 Directions (860) 496-6723
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Siena has always been very thorough and taken her time when I’ve had my doctor’s appointment’s. She listens to the patient and is always professional.
About Siena Giordano, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124506043
Frequently Asked Questions
Siena Giordano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Siena Giordano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Siena Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Siena Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Siena Giordano.
