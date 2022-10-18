Sidonie Salmon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sidonie Salmon, APRN
Overview
Sidonie Salmon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Sidonie Salmon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 421-4100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sidonie Salmon?
Nurse practitioner Salmon is a very wonderful woman. She cares for her patience, and I love the communication and how the office runs nurse Salmon is my favorite nurse practitioner..
About Sidonie Salmon, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679115067
Frequently Asked Questions
Sidonie Salmon accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sidonie Salmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sidonie Salmon works at
Sidonie Salmon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sidonie Salmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sidonie Salmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sidonie Salmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.