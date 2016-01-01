Sidney Mangelsdorf, AGACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sidney Mangelsdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sidney Mangelsdorf, AGACNP
Overview
Sidney Mangelsdorf, AGACNP is a Surgery Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Sidney Mangelsdorf works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
-
2
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sidney Mangelsdorf?
About Sidney Mangelsdorf, AGACNP
- Surgery (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1871950980
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sidney Mangelsdorf using Healthline FindCare.
Sidney Mangelsdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sidney Mangelsdorf works at
Sidney Mangelsdorf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sidney Mangelsdorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sidney Mangelsdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sidney Mangelsdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.