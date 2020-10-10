See All Family Doctors in Oxnard, CA
Sicen Coleman, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sicen Coleman, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. 

Sicen Coleman works at Champaign Dental Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oxnard
    1700 N Rose Ave Ste 210, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Foundation
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    South Valley Radiology Medical Group
    550 Saint Charles Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 10, 2020
Dr Sicen in my opinion is the best in her field that I have ever experienced. She demonstrates care and concern with logical an accurate treatments. She is simply awesome. I highly recommend her.
Reginald Talbert — Oct 10, 2020
About Sicen Coleman, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Mandarin
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1255711552
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

