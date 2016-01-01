Sibongile Nwokedi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sibongile Nwokedi, FNP-BC
Overview
Sibongile Nwokedi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Sibongile Nwokedi works at
Locations
-
1
St Vincent Primary Care Center Pharmacy8414 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-7510
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sibongile Nwokedi?
About Sibongile Nwokedi, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801219530
Frequently Asked Questions
Sibongile Nwokedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sibongile Nwokedi works at
Sibongile Nwokedi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sibongile Nwokedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sibongile Nwokedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sibongile Nwokedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.