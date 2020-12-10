See All Family Doctors in Catonsville, MD
Overview

Shusma Karki, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. 

Shusma Karki works at Potomac Physicians, P.A.-Security in Catonsville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Potomac Physicians, P.A.-Security
    4 W Rolling Cross Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 869-0100
    Dec 10, 2020
    My visit started off rocky the lady couldn’t find my appointment then a polite young lady came over to help I’m not sure if she was the manager but if she isn’t she should be I believe she told me her name was Dacia she was helpful from the beginning to the end of my appointment I would come again
    Ms.Price — Dec 10, 2020
    About Shusma Karki, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Nepali
    NPI Number
    • 1679022370
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shusma Karki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shusma Karki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shusma Karki works at Potomac Physicians, P.A.-Security in Catonsville, MD. View the full address on Shusma Karki’s profile.

    Shusma Karki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shusma Karki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shusma Karki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shusma Karki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

