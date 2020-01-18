See All Psychotherapists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT

Psychotherapy
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Thousand Oaks, CA. 

Shushan Khachatryan works at Dr. Ajeet Sodhi, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Shushan Khachatryan
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 120, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 926-3030
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shushan Khachatryan?

    Jan 18, 2020
    Shushan is engaging, compassionate, supportive, and empathetic. She can help different viewpoints work together for a common good to achieve the best for all parties involved. Shushan is great with individual, couples, adults, and children. She is a very capable and talented mental health professional that challenges you to be empowered and encouraged.
    Brighton Bacchus — Jan 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shushan Khachatryan to family and friends

    Shushan Khachatryan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shushan Khachatryan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT.

    About Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679869242
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University Northridge
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shushan Khachatryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shushan Khachatryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shushan Khachatryan works at Dr. Ajeet Sodhi, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Shushan Khachatryan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Shushan Khachatryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shushan Khachatryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shushan Khachatryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shushan Khachatryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.