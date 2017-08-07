Shui-Chu Chou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shui-Chu Chou, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shui-Chu Chou, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Shui-Chu Chou works at
Locations
-
1
Primaryone Health1180 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 293-3609
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shui-Chu Chou?
Excellent physician who explains my conditions and options to me in great details. Her knowledge and confidence in providing medical consultation gave me peace of mind. I have been seen Dr. Chou for over three years and she is always my first choice when dealing with any health concerns.
About Shui-Chu Chou, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942382593
Frequently Asked Questions
Shui-Chu Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shui-Chu Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shui-Chu Chou works at
2 patients have reviewed Shui-Chu Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shui-Chu Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shui-Chu Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shui-Chu Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.