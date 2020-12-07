See All Nurse Practitioners in Raleigh, NC
Shubham Tyagi

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Overview

Shubham Tyagi is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Urgent Care Brier Crk, Raleigh, NC 27617

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 07, 2020
He has a natural, endearing, and thoughtful bedside manner. He is very thorough with both his exam, knowledge, question-answering, & diagnosis. Would strongly recommend.
Bena M. — Dec 07, 2020
About Shubham Tyagi

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1265065015
Frequently Asked Questions

Shubham Tyagi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Shubham Tyagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Shubham Tyagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shubham Tyagi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shubham Tyagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shubham Tyagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.