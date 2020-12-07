Shubham Tyagi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shubham Tyagi
Overview
Shubham Tyagi is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 Duke Urgent Care Brier Crk, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (814) 321-1628
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shubham Tyagi?
He has a natural, endearing, and thoughtful bedside manner. He is very thorough with both his exam, knowledge, question-answering, & diagnosis. Would strongly recommend.
About Shubham Tyagi
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265065015
Frequently Asked Questions
Shubham Tyagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Shubham Tyagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shubham Tyagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shubham Tyagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shubham Tyagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.