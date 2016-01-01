See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Shonna Harris, NP

Internal Medicine
Shonna Harris, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Texas Womans University College of Nursing - Houston.

Shonna Harris works at Oak Street Health Pleasant Grove in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Pleasant Grove
    1515 S Buckner Blvd Ste 141, Dallas, TX 75217
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Shonna Harris, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912217167
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Texas Womans University College of Nursing - Houston
    Shonna Harris, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Shonna Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Shonna Harris works at Oak Street Health Pleasant Grove in Dallas, TX.

    Shonna Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shonna Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shonna Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

