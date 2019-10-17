See All Physicians Assistants in Huntington, NY
Shivannah Chiatar, RPA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Shivannah Chiatar, RPA is a Physician Assistant in Huntington, NY. 

Shivannah Chiatar works at EVELYN A LLANOS MD PC in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evelyn Llanos MD
    19 Southdown Rd, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 470-2572
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    
    About Shivannah Chiatar, RPA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275827115
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shivannah Chiatar, RPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shivannah Chiatar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shivannah Chiatar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Shivannah Chiatar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shivannah Chiatar works at EVELYN A LLANOS MD PC in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Shivannah Chiatar’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Shivannah Chiatar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shivannah Chiatar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivannah Chiatar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivannah Chiatar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

