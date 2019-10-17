Shivannah Chiatar, RPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shivannah Chiatar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shivannah Chiatar, RPA
Overview
Shivannah Chiatar, RPA is a Physician Assistant in Huntington, NY.
Shivannah Chiatar works at
Locations
Evelyn Llanos MD19 Southdown Rd, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 470-2572
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my doctor for long and she explains stuff really nicely . She is very kind and nice and she is a great doctor . She is very sweet and she would listen to your concerns properly
About Shivannah Chiatar, RPA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1275827115
Frequently Asked Questions
Shivannah Chiatar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Shivannah Chiatar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shivannah Chiatar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shivannah Chiatar speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Shivannah Chiatar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shivannah Chiatar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivannah Chiatar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivannah Chiatar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.