Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP
Overview
Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology60 Westwood Ave Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 578-4609
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was professional,caring with a great personality. Easy to converse with and doesn’t rush you. Very respectful and clearly loves her job.
About Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1457758179
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.