Overview

Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez works at Center For Obstetrics and Gynecology in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.