Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shivani Ram, OD
Overview
Dr. Shivani Ram, OD is an Optometrist in Fremont, CA.
Dr. Ram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 498-2857
-
2
Optometric Images4550 Tassajara Rd Ste C, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 479-0400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ram?
Dr. Ram is very knowledgeable, approachable, and helpful. She really helped me understand the issues I was having with my eyes and gave wonderful and realistic recommendations.
About Dr. Shivani Ram, OD
- Optometry
- English, Persian
- 1881021608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ram works at
Dr. Ram speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.