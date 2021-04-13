Shivani Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shivani Patel, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shivani Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Shivani Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care10058 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 636-5400Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shivani Patel?
She is very nice and is very proactive in protecting your health. She is very knowledgeable in medicine.
About Shivani Patel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932631645
Frequently Asked Questions
Shivani Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shivani Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shivani Patel works at
Shivani Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shivani Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivani Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivani Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.