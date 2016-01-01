Dr. Drakhshani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiva Drakhshani, DC
Dr. Shiva Drakhshani, DC is a Chiropractor in Van Nuys, CA.
Superior Chiropractic Care14328 Victory Blvd Ste G, Van Nuys, CA 91401 Directions (818) 902-2122
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Shiva Drakhshani, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1790869980
Dr. Drakhshani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drakhshani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
