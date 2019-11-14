Shirley Vandiver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shirley Vandiver, LPC
Overview
Shirley Vandiver, LPC is a Counselor in O Fallon, MO.
Locations
- 1 300 Fort Zumwalt Sq Ste 121, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 240-3931
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Was very helpful.
About Shirley Vandiver, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Shirley Vandiver accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shirley Vandiver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Shirley Vandiver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shirley Vandiver.
