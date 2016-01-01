See All Family Doctors in Easton, MD
Shirley Seward, CRNP

Family Medicine
Shirley Seward, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. 

Shirley Seward works at UM Shore Medical Group - Primary Care at Easton in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    UM Shore Medical Group - Primary Care at Easton
    500 Cadmus Ln Ste 211, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-4880

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • 1184771966
Shirley Seward, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shirley Seward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shirley Seward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shirley Seward works at UM Shore Medical Group - Primary Care at Easton in Easton, MD. View the full address on Shirley Seward’s profile.

Shirley Seward has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shirley Seward.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shirley Seward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shirley Seward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

