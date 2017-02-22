Shirley Pollak, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shirley Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shirley Pollak, AUD
Overview
Shirley Pollak, AUD is an Audiology in Brooklyn, NY.
Shirley Pollak works at
Locations
-
1
Audiology Central, Brooklyn NY209 Avenue P Ste 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 421-2782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shirley Pollak?
Dr Amber and Dr Chavie are really great! Thank you for being professionals and always keep doing your great job no matter what!we really like your kids play area-it's so cozy there!
About Shirley Pollak, AUD
- Audiology
- English, Creole, Hebrew, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1629072970
Frequently Asked Questions
Shirley Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shirley Pollak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shirley Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shirley Pollak works at
Shirley Pollak speaks Creole, Hebrew, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.
4 patients have reviewed Shirley Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shirley Pollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shirley Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shirley Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.