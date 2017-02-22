See All Audiology Technology in Brooklyn, NY
Shirley Pollak, AUD is an Audiology in Brooklyn, NY. 

Shirley Pollak works at Audiology Central, Brooklyn NY in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Audiology Central, Brooklyn NY
    209 Avenue P Ste 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 421-2782

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Feb 22, 2017
    Dr Amber and Dr Chavie are really great! Thank you for being professionals and always keep doing your great job no matter what!we really like your kids play area-it's so cozy there!
    Mariia in Brooklyn — Feb 22, 2017
    • Audiology
    • English, Creole, Hebrew, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
    • 1629072970
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shirley Pollak, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shirley Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shirley Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shirley Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shirley Pollak works at Audiology Central, Brooklyn NY in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Shirley Pollak’s profile.

    Shirley Pollak speaks Creole, Hebrew, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.

    4 patients have reviewed Shirley Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shirley Pollak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shirley Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shirley Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

