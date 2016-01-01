See All Psychologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Shirley Gazabon, PHD

Psychology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shirley Gazabon, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Gazabon works at University of Miami Ear Institute, Miami, FL in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Don Soffer Clinical Research Center
    1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UHealth Bariatric Specialists at Doral
    3650 NW 82nd Ave, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-1910
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Shirley Gazabon, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942251566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Gazabon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazabon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gazabon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gazabon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazabon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazabon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazabon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazabon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

