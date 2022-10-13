Sheryll Waring, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheryll Waring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sheryll Waring, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sheryll Waring, LPC is a Counselor in Glastonbury, CT.
Sheryll Waring works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hopewell Health Solutions33 Pratt St, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 933-5532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheryll Waring?
Sheryll was able to get thru to my not-so-tween in no time and dig up things he was holding deep inside. Her style isn't in your face. She's casual and caring with kids. She listens. Very compassionate. I'm grateful for her.
About Sheryll Waring, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346405289
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheryll Waring has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sheryll Waring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheryll Waring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheryll Waring works at
7 patients have reviewed Sheryll Waring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheryll Waring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheryll Waring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheryll Waring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.