Sheryll Waring, LPC

Counseling
Sheryll Waring, LPC is a Counselor in Glastonbury, CT. 

Sheryll Waring works at Hopewell Health Solutions in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hopewell Health Solutions
    33 Pratt St, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 933-5532

Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Affective Disorders, Psychotic

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 13, 2022
    Sheryll was able to get thru to my not-so-tween in no time and dig up things he was holding deep inside. Her style isn't in your face. She's casual and caring with kids. She listens. Very compassionate. I'm grateful for her.
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1346405289
