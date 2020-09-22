See All Clinical Psychologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Sheryl Thailer, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sheryl Thailer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Thailer works at Dr. Linda Centeno, PhD in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pathways for Enhanced Living LLC
    169 Dayton St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 447-6183
    Monday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2020
    My attorney recommended Dr. Thailer as I was going through a very difficult time at work. She was so understanding to my plight She worked very well with my lawyer and filled out tons of paperwork and did reports that I can't imagine another provider would do, I was able to get approved for disability because of her work.
    — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Sheryl Thailer, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1750361218
    Education & Certifications

    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • SUNY Binghamton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryl Thailer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thailer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thailer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thailer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thailer works at Dr. Linda Centeno, PhD in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Thailer’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thailer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thailer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thailer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thailer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

