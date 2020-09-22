Dr. Sheryl Thailer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thailer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Thailer, PHD
Dr. Sheryl Thailer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Pathways for Enhanced Living LLC169 Dayton St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-6183Monday1:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
My attorney recommended Dr. Thailer as I was going through a very difficult time at work. She was so understanding to my plight She worked very well with my lawyer and filled out tons of paperwork and did reports that I can't imagine another provider would do, I was able to get approved for disability because of her work.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750361218
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- SUNY Binghamton
