Sheryl Miles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sheryl Miles, PA
Overview
Sheryl Miles, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Sheryl Miles works at
Locations
1
Santa Maria Ambulatory Sgy Center120 N Miller St Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 574-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheryl Miles?
Ms. Miles was quick, thorough and professional. She took skin biopsies painlessly and effortlessly while explaining everything in Latin and English. She prescribed an ointment for healing and red bumps on my sack.
About Sheryl Miles, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245753839
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheryl Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheryl Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Sheryl Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheryl Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheryl Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheryl Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.