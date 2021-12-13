Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg, PHD is a Psychologist in Cleveland, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5850 Landerbrook Dr, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 844-5078
-
2
Cleveland Shoulder Institute LLC1000 Auburn Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5078
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm surprised by the negative reviews here. Dr. Kingsberg is by far the best psychologist I have seen. She really seems to hone in on an issue and make me feel a lot less alone. I have been seeing her for Post Partum Anxiety and she has been phenomenal. She gives action items and really seems to sympathize with what I'm saying. I don't feel judged by her, as she has seen it all.
About Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861418675
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingsberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kingsberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingsberg.
