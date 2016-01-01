Sheryl Campbell-Julien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheryl Campbell-Julien, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Sheryl Campbell-Julien, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
- 1 206 S Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 Directions (716) 541-0650
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740653583
