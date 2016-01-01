Sheryl Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheryl Becker, MFT
Overview
Sheryl Becker, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Anaheim, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5241 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd Ste 130, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 637-0800
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheryl Becker?
About Sheryl Becker, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871890574
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheryl Becker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheryl Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheryl Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheryl Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.