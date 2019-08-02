See All Psychologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Sheryl Bear, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sheryl Bear, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1720 Peachtree St NW Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 872-1860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Grief
  View other providers who treat Stress
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sheryl Bear, PHD

  • Psychology
  • English
Education & Certifications

  • Nj Dept Institutions and Agencies
  • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sheryl Bear, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bear has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bear.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

