Sherrye Durante, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Sherrye Durante, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI. 

Sherrye Durante works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Unit
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-4000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sherrye Durante, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1578982245
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

