Sherry Wallmarker, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Sherry Wallmarker, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Sherry Wallmarker works at Walk-In Clinic Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chattanooga Spine Center Pllc
    8705 E BRAINERD RD, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 648-6677
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital Hixson
    2051 Hamill Rd, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 495-7100
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sherry Wallmarker, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578946356
    Frequently Asked Questions

