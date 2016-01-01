See All Nurse Practitioners in Garland, TX
Sherry Tenison, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sherry Tenison, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Garland, TX. 

Sherry Tenison works at Women's Health Care Center Inc in Garland, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tenison Women's Health Center Inc
    5505 Broadway Blvd Ste B, Garland, TX 75043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 703-6527
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Women's Health Care Center Inc
    2914 S Buckner Blvd # B, Dallas, TX 75227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 275-5256
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Vaginosis
Candidiasis
Cervical Dysplasia
Bacterial Vaginosis
Candidiasis
Cervical Dysplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sherry Tenison, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265462865
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

