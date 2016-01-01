Sherry Simpson, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherry Simpson, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherry Simpson, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Sherry Simpson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bel Esprit Psychotherapy & Consultation, LLC3340 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (678) 231-0613Monday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pmThursday1:00pm - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherry Simpson?
About Sherry Simpson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1679732713
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherry Simpson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherry Simpson works at
Sherry Simpson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.