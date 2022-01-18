Sherry Rogers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sherry Rogers, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherry Rogers, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 Aston Gardens Dr, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 564-4058
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sherry Rogers is the most caring health care worker i have ever seen. She takes her time and makes you feel like you are her only patient. Thank you Sherry!
About Sherry Rogers, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083996706
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherry Rogers accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Sherry Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.