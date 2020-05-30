Sherry Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sherry Patton, MALPC
Overview
Sherry Patton, MALPC is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
Sherry Patton works at
Locations
Bodhi Leaf Pllc1300 W Lynn St Ste 207, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (512) 469-9005
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sherry is a wonderful coach and life counselor. She keeps it real and process driven. She asks the hard questions. Sherry has really helped me, and I highly recommend her.
About Sherry Patton, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1124188016
Sherry Patton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherry Patton works at
8 patients have reviewed Sherry Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Patton.
