Sherry Montoya-Velasquez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Montoya-Velasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherry Montoya-Velasquez, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherry Montoya-Velasquez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Sherry Montoya-Velasquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advantage Urgent Care9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 136, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 322-8906
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherry Montoya-Velasquez?
About Sherry Montoya-Velasquez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366911059
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherry Montoya-Velasquez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Montoya-Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherry Montoya-Velasquez works at
Sherry Montoya-Velasquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Montoya-Velasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Montoya-Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Montoya-Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.