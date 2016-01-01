See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Sherry Miller Icon-share Share Profile

Sherry Miller

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sherry Miller is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Sherry Miller works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Steuben Medical Group LLC
    1805 Sinclair Ave, Steubenville, OH 43953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Sherry Miller?

Photo: Sherry Miller
How would you rate your experience with Sherry Miller?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sherry Miller to family and friends

Sherry Miller's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sherry Miller

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sherry Miller.

About Sherry Miller

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1407343395
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Sherry Miller is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sherry Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sherry Miller works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Sherry Miller’s profile.

Sherry Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.