Sherry Masterson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Masterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherry Masterson, PA-C
Overview
Sherry Masterson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Irving, TX. They graduated from Ut Sw.
Sherry Masterson works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Associates of Texas - Irving North6161 N State Highway 161, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 258-7499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherry Masterson?
I'm ok with them. I like it. Nice staff.
About Sherry Masterson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952628661
Education & Certifications
- Ut Sw
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherry Masterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sherry Masterson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherry Masterson works at
45 patients have reviewed Sherry Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Masterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.