Sherry Masterson, PA-C
Sherry Masterson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sherry Masterson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Irving, TX. They graduated from Ut Sw.

Sherry Masterson works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Associates of Texas - Irving North
    Healthcare Associates of Texas - Irving North
6161 N State Highway 161, Irving, TX 75038
(972) 258-7499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I'm ok with them. I like it. Nice staff.
    George L. E. J. — Dec 13, 2022
    Sherry Masterson, PA-C
    About Sherry Masterson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952628661
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ut Sw
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherry Masterson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Masterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherry Masterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sherry Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherry Masterson works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in Irving, TX. View the full address on Sherry Masterson’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Sherry Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Masterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
