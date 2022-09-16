Sherry Johnson, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherry Johnson, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherry Johnson, LMFT is a Counselor in Santa Clara, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
1588 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Directions
(408) 510-4848
Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Sherry was extremely helpful! She gives amazing guidance and listens with intent to help. She made me feel extremely comfortable to express myself and always understood me. During my most challenging stages of life she was able to guide me with wonderful advice and practices that I still use to this day. Mrs. Sherry is everything I could ever ask for in counselor! I 1000% recommend!
About Sherry Johnson, LMFT
- Counseling
- English, American Sign Language
- 1740422484
Education & Certifications
- San Jose State Graduate School
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherry Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sherry Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherry Johnson speaks American Sign Language.
46 patients have reviewed Sherry Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Johnson.
