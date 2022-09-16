See All Counselors in Santa Clara, CA
Sherry Johnson, LMFT

Counseling
5 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sherry Johnson, LMFT is a Counselor in Santa Clara, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1588 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 510-4848
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sherry Johnson, LMFT

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English, American Sign Language
NPI Number
  • 1740422484
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • San Jose State Graduate School
