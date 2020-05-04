See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Sherry Farrington, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sherry Farrington, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sherry Farrington, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Sherry Farrington works at TriHealth in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Verlena Daniels, NP
Verlena Daniels, NP
2 (1)
View Profile
Kristine Cameron, ARNP
Kristine Cameron, ARNP
10 (32)
View Profile
Lauren Churchey, ARNP
Lauren Churchey, ARNP
8 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gha Kenwood Pharmacy
    8245 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sherry Farrington?

    May 04, 2020
    I’ve started seeing Sherry this year and have seen her a couple of times. Each time she has taken time to listen to what I have to say and formulate a plan to address my concerns. Very pleased with her attentiveness and empathy.
    Kevin Frank — May 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sherry Farrington, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sherry Farrington, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sherry Farrington to family and friends

    Sherry Farrington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sherry Farrington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sherry Farrington, CRNP.

    About Sherry Farrington, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124075304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherry Farrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherry Farrington works at TriHealth in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Sherry Farrington’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Sherry Farrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Farrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Farrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Farrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sherry Farrington, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.