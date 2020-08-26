Sherry Do, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherry Do, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherry Do, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington Beach, CA.
Sherry Do works at
Locations
ProActive Clinic17822 Beach Blvd Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 982-7048Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Covered California
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Happy with my first visit. Sherry took time to hear my concerns and addressed them with my preferences in mind. Refreshing to finally have physician that listens.
About Sherry Do, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1205067543
Sherry Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sherry Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Do speaks Tagalog and Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Sherry Do. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.