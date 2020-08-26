See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington Beach, CA
Sherry Do, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sherry Do, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Sherry Do works at ProActive Clinic in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProActive Clinic
    17822 Beach Blvd Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 982-7048
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Regal Medical Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sherry Do, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1205067543
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherry Do, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherry Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sherry Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherry Do works at ProActive Clinic in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Sherry Do’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sherry Do. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Do.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

