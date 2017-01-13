Dr. Sherry Casper, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Casper, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherry Casper, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University San Diego.
Dr. Casper works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Office625 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 807-7410
-
2
Center for Reflective Practice9606 Tierra Grande St Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (619) 807-7410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casper?
Highly recommend. Dr. Casper is personally involved in each case. She takes a deep interest in the individual child instead of depending on her clinicians and supervisors to autopilot programs. She has taken the time to come out to my house, which is far from her office, numerous times to consult with us. My son has made great strides over the last year. I appreciate how Dr Casper makes herself accessible to parents, a true rarity in the world of ABA.
About Dr. Sherry Casper, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255668455
Education & Certifications
- Infant/Parent Mental Health Fellowship Umass
- Joint Program May Institute For Neurorehabilitation (Child Rotation In Brain Injury and Developmental Disorders)
- San Diego Center For Children (Child Inpatient and Outpatient Psychotherapy and Research)
- Alliant International University San Diego
- State University Of New York Binghamton Univeristy
