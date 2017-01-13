See All Clinical Psychologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Sherry Casper, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherry Casper, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University San Diego.

Dr. Casper works at Proctor Linda LCSW in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Bay Office
    625 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 807-7410
  2. 2
    Center for Reflective Practice
    9606 Tierra Grande St Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 807-7410

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Autism
Autism
Behavior Modification
Adult Autism
Autism
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2017
    Highly recommend. Dr. Casper is personally involved in each case. She takes a deep interest in the individual child instead of depending on her clinicians and supervisors to autopilot programs. She has taken the time to come out to my house, which is far from her office, numerous times to consult with us. My son has made great strides over the last year. I appreciate how Dr Casper makes herself accessible to parents, a true rarity in the world of ABA.
    RSF, CA — Jan 13, 2017
    About Dr. Sherry Casper, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255668455
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Infant/Parent Mental Health Fellowship Umass
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Joint Program May Institute For Neurorehabilitation (Child Rotation In Brain Injury and Developmental Disorders)
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Diego Center For Children (Child Inpatient and Outpatient Psychotherapy and Research)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Alliant International University San Diego
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University Of New York Binghamton Univeristy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Casper, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

