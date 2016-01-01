See All Nurse Practitioners in North Las Vegas, NV
Sherrie Lucero

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Sherrie Lucero is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Sherrie Lucero works at Frontier Medical & Behavioral Center, Inc. in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oases Institute of Health Inc
    5105 Camino Al Norte Ste 100, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-2438

About Sherrie Lucero

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841825825
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sherrie Lucero is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherrie Lucero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sherrie Lucero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sherrie Lucero works at Frontier Medical & Behavioral Center, Inc. in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Sherrie Lucero’s profile.

Sherrie Lucero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherrie Lucero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherrie Lucero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherrie Lucero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
