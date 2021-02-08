Dr. Sherrie Holman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherrie Holman, OD
Overview
Dr. Sherrie Holman, OD is an Optometrist in Athens, TN.
Locations
Sherrie Holman OD1450 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 405-0273
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Holman for 20 years now. Her and her office staff are always kind and courteous. I’ve had a variety of insurance-and no insurance over the years and my visits and glasses have always been very affordable. I will never switch my business.
About Dr. Sherrie Holman, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.