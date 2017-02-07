See All Family Doctors in Davis, CA
Sherrie Conrad, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sherrie Conrad, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. 

Sherrie Conrad works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Sherrie Conrad, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1639199516
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
Hospital Affiliations

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Sherrie Conrad, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherrie Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sherrie Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sherrie Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Sherrie Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherrie Conrad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherrie Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherrie Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.