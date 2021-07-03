Dr. Fry-Wendt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherri Fry-Wendt, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherri Fry-Wendt, PHD is a Psychologist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Fry-Wendt works at
Locations
Sherri Fry-wendt Phd LLC851 NW 45th St Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 452-6200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known Dr. Wendy fo over 25 years, personally and professionally. I you want an exceptional, caring, and trusted psychotherapist, she’s your best therapist.
About Dr. Sherri Fry-Wendt, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1386793149
