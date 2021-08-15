Sherri Turner-Lloyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sherri Turner-Lloyd, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherri Turner-Lloyd, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Sherri Turner-Lloyd works at
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary Care6340 BARNES RD, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Directions (719) 522-1133Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherri Turner-Lloyd?
Ms. Turner-Lloyd is the most competent and caring provider I've ever had. If you want somebody to really listen to you and actually HEAR what you are saying, she's your person. I truly cannot say enough good about her. She is an angel in doctor's clothing.
About Sherri Turner-Lloyd, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1922103555
Education & Certifications
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherri Turner-Lloyd accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherri Turner-Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherri Turner-Lloyd works at
14 patients have reviewed Sherri Turner-Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherri Turner-Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherri Turner-Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherri Turner-Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.