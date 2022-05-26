Dr. Sherri Tanferani, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanferani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherri Tanferani, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherri Tanferani, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from California Graduate Institute.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8860 Corbin Ave, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 993-5730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanferani?
Dr. Tanferari is fabulous. I feel heard and she is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Sherri Tanferani, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124272695
Education & Certifications
- California Graduate Institute
- Humboldt State Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanferani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanferani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanferani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanferani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanferani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanferani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanferani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.