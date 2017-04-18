Sherri Russell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherri Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherri Russell, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherri Russell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 622 8th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 231-8377
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Sherri Russell is amazing! After years of struggling with my and my family's health, she happened into our lives and I will be forever grateful to her for listening, caring and just for being a beautiful person.
About Sherri Russell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063819993
Sherri Russell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
