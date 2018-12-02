Sherri Newton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherri Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherri Newton, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherri Newton, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY.
Sherri Newton works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care110 S Salem Dr, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Sherri Newton APRN gave me outstanding care as my nurse practitioner at Ky One Health/Flagett Hospital in Bardstown Ky/ Nelson Co Ky Her excellent care and compassion exceeded the average care that I recieved from Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown Ky Hardin Co Ky or at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville Ky/Jefferson Co Ky Thank You Sherri Newton I wish that you were here in Bowling Green Ky
About Sherri Newton, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1841624244
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
