Sherri Newton, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sherri Newton, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

Sherri Newton works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    110 S Salem Dr, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Sherri Newton, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1841624244
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Sherri Newton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherri Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sherri Newton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Sherri Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sherri Newton works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Bardstown, KY. View the full address on Sherri Newton’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Sherri Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherri Newton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherri Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherri Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
