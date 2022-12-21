Sherri McCain, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherri McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherri McCain, NP
Overview
Sherri McCain, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Sherri McCain works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park NE114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 350, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Primary Care Augusta Hwy.2351 Augusta Hwy, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not big on leaving reviews but when someone's energy and professionalism speaks through their quality of work my spirit will push me to do this. Dr. McCain was the best experience I've ever had with a Doctor. She was very friendly and sincere. I didn't have to wait long and she thoroughly went through everything I needed in my first visit. She has a client for life and she doesn't even know it. I don't want to share her as childish and selfish as that may sound because she's a rare gem but we need more of her in the health industry. You can tell she's passionate about what she does and she gets it done. I look forward to good health and results with her!
About Sherri McCain, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1730558677
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
