Dr. Mahdavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherri Mahdavi, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sherri Mahdavi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oc Psychological Services4199 Campus Dr Ste 550, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 422-4488
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahdavi?
Having been in therapy in various cities I lived in throughout my long life, I am now a client of Dr. Mahdavi. Our work is helping me with my life! the first time I really like (love) therapy.Her wisdom, experience, training and way of being are so fine and I am very grateful to finally be understanding what therapy can do. Thank you!!
About Dr. Sherri Mahdavi, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356575567
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahdavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahdavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdavi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.